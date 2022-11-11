NIA chargesheets 11 in Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) case

The case was initially registered at Garu Latehar police station in Jharkhand before the NIA took over the probe in 2021.

The NIA chargesheeted Prabhu Sao alias Prabhu Prasad Sao and Balram Oraon alias Balram, along with nine absconding accused identified as Chhotu Kherwar alias Sujit Kherwar, Ravinder Ganjhu alias Mukesh Ganjhu, Niraj Singh Kherwar, Mrityunjay Bhuiya, Pradeep Singh Kherwar alias Chero, Muneswar Ganjhu alias Munshi, Kajesh Ganjhu, Aghnu Ganjhu alias Aghnu, and Lajim Ansari alias Lajim Miya.