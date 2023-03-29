NIA chargesheets 3 LeT operatives in Hyderabad terror conspiracy case

The NIA had taken over investigations into the case in January 2023 from Hyderabad police. According to the agency, its investigations revealed that Zahed, Sami and Maaz were in touch with Farhatulla Ghori, an 'individual terrorist' listed by the Centre. Simultaneously, they were also in league with Siddiqui bin Osman alias Abu Hanzala, Abdul Majeed alias Chotu, and other LeT leaders and operatives. They had aimed to carry out bomb blasts at crowded places in Hyderabad.

Ghori, Abu Hanzala, Abdul Majeed are based in Pakistan. Ghori recruited Zahed from cyberspace and sent funds to him through hawala channels. Zahed was tasked to recruit more persons into LeT and to carry out terrorist acts. Sami, Maaz and Mohammed Kaleem were instigated an prodded by Zahed to work for the LeT, the NIA said.