NIA conducts raids in terror case related to banned Khalistani outfits

The case relates to terror activities of chiefs of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation, among others.

"Such activities include smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and IEDs across international borders for use by operatives of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country for carrying out terrorist acts like explosions, targeted killings etc.," an NIA official said.