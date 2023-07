New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court here on Wednesday sentenced four persons to 10 years of imprisonment in the Indian Mujahideen (IM) conspiracy case relating to the plot hatched by Pak-backed terrorists to trigger bomb blasts across India.

The four accused were in close association with IM members, including Pakistan-based key accused Riyaz Bhatkal and Yasin Bhatkal, based in India.