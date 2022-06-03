NIA court awards life imprisonment to IS terrorist Musa

Besides IS, Musa was also closely associated with Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh. This is for the first time that any IS terrorist was handed punishment by a court in West Bengal.

To recall, on July 5, 2022, the sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID of West Bengal police arrested Musa from Burdwan station in East Burdwan district in West Bengal. Later, he was sent to the custody of the NIA.