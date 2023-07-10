NIA Court convicts four Indian Mujahideen operatives under UAPA

New Delhi, July 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court of Delhi on Monday convicted four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives namely Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The Court convicted them for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the country by conducting terrorist attacks across the country. Special Judge Shailender Malik convicted the IM operatives under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The NIA had lodged a case in September 2012 under Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against government of India) and 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the IPC and under sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruiting persons for terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terror organisation) of the UAPA.