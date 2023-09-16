NIA court pronounces death sentence on 2 convicted of murdering retired principal in Kanpur

"One more accused Mohammad Saifulla had died in an exchange of fire with the Anti-Terrorist Squad, UP, on the night of March 7, 2017," the official said.

The official said that a charge sheet against the two accused was filed on July 12, 2018, revealing that they were deeply radicalised by the ideology of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a proscribed terrorist organisation, and wanted to eliminate all those whom they believed to be "unbelievers (kafirs)".

"The two men had conspired to further the ideology of ISIS by carrying out terrorist acts in India and had planned to target non-Muslims. In furtherance of their criminal conspiracy, they murdered Shukla, with the intention of striking terror among the masses," the official said.

A case was initially registered on October 24, 2016, at Chakeri police station in Kanpur Nagar and the NIA took over the case on November 18, 2017.

Muzaffar and Khan were earlier sentenced to death and a fine of Rs 1,000 imposed in an ISIS case in Kanpur. The case was initially registered on March 8, 2017, at PS ATS, Lucknow, and re-registered by NIA on March 14, 2017.