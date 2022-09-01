NIA declares Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood

“NIA has declared reward of Rs 15 lakh each on Dawood’s other aides Javed Chikna and Tiger Memon, wanted accused in Mumbai serial blasts,” said an official.

The NIA has said that Dawood is funding terror outfits to carry out terror-related activities across India.

The probe agency said that Dawood is working with LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the international terrorist organisations.

In February, the NIA lodged a fresh case against Dawood.