NIA files 3rd supplementary charge sheet against kingpin in fake currency case

The charge sheet was filed against SudhirKushwaha, the kingpin of the racket, before a special NIA court in Patna.

NIA investigations have revealed that Kushwaha was the key conspirator of the FICN racket and had played a crucial role in the entire conspiracy.

He had formed a gang with the co-accused persons to commit terrorist acts, and had used the territory of India and Nepal for procurement, smuggling, and circulation of FICN to damage the monetary stability and economic security of India. He was arrested in January this year.