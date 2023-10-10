NIA files charge sheet against 2 men for raising funds for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

The NIA had alleged that the accused identified as Mohd Arif (42) years, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and Hamraz Worshid Shaikh (27), a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, attempted to radicalise and recruit gullible Muslim youth in India to join the banned terror outfit.

The officials said that Arif was working as a French translator in Bengaluru. Both the accused have been charged under various sections of the UA(P) Act and the IPC.