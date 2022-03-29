NIA files charge sheet against 6 accused in LTTE terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against six accused persons, including a woman, before the NIA Special Court in Chennai in connection with LTTE terror funding case.

The charge sheet was filed against Letchumanan Mary Franciska, T. Kenniston Fernando, K. Baskaran, Johnson Samuvel, G. Dharmendran, and E. Mohan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy to revive the LTTE by committing forgery for cheating besides using forged documents as genuine to divert funds lodged in dormant accounts to commit unlawful and terror activities.