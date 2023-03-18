NIA files chargesheet against 19 more PFI leaders

This is the fifth chargesheet filed by the NIA in connection with the matter this month.

"The investigation has exposed a trail of funding by the PFI to its terror operatives and weapons trainers across the country, both in cash and through regular bank transfers, in the guise of payment of salaries. All these PFI trainers have been arrested in cases registered either by the NIA or by different state police forces," the NIA has alleged in the chargesheet.