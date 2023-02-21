NIA raids over 70 locations linked to Bishnoi, Bawana, other gangsters

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids across the country at more than 70 locations belonging to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana and their aides.

The raids were conducted in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

An official said that in a major crackdown on gangsters, working in tandem with terrorist groups and drug smugglers based in foreign countries including Pakistan and Canada, the NIA conducted raids at 76 locations across eight states and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition and cash of Rs 2.5 crore.

The NIA officials said that the raids were conducted on the basis of the three separate FIRs lodged by them.

"Three cases have been registered by the NIA since August 2022 and several people, including some Kabbadi players were identified and booked for their alleged involvement in terror and other criminal activities, including targeted hits and extortion from leading businessmen and professionals," an official said.