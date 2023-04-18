NIA takes over probe into attack on Indian mission in London

The MHA took the decision to hand over the case to the NIA following a meeting with UK representatives last week, the sources indicated. It is learnt that a special team of the NIA, including a Deputy Inspector General rank officer, may visit London "very soon", said a source privy to the development. A tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on March 19.

The national flag was pulled down during the protest by pro-Khalistani elements. Videos of the incident showed several protesters carrying the yellow and black Khalistan flag and calling for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to be "freed".

The videos showed one of the protesters clambering onto a balcony and pulling down the Indian flag from a pole at the front of the high commission to cheers from the other men. British policemen arrived on the scene and prevented the protestors from approaching an entrance of the Indian high commission. The protesters shouted slogans and abused Indian officials within, the videos showed.

Centre amended the NIA Act in August 2019, empowering the agency to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from cyber crimes and human trafficking. In the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held on April 12, India raised concerns on the misuse of the UK's asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements aid and abet terrorist activities here and requested better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK based Pro-Khalistan Extremists and take appropriate proactive action. India also pointed out its concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission.