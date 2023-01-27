NIB playing vital role in ensuring only quality products reach health system: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jan 27: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) is playing a vital role in ensuring that only quality biological products reach the health system.

After virtually inaugurating National Summit on Quality of Biologicals, here, he said: "The National Summit will act as platform to bring together stakeholders, regulatory authorities and academia for interaction on various aspects of quality assurance of biologicals. These interactions will spearhead