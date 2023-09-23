Nijjar took training in Pak, backed terrorist activities across India, claims fresh Intelligence report

New Delhi: Khalistan-backer Hardeep Singh Nijjar whose killing has triggered a diplomatic row between India and Canada, had gone to Pakistan to gain "expertise" in arms and ammunition, according to fresh findings by the Indian Intelligence agencies, a source in the know of things said.

As per the Intelligence findings, he went to Pakistan in April 2012 even as he was active in the world of crime since 1980. It has been claimed that in Pakistan, he was provided training in handling IEDs by a terrorist.

Nijjar had in 2014 planned to carry out an attack on Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Sant Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at his premises in Haryana's Sirsa.

He had also directed his aides in India to target Baba Mann Singh Pehowa Wale; Nishant Sharma, Punjab-based Shiv Sena leader and Mohammad Izhar Alam the then DGP.

It was also revealed that Nijjar was involved in criminal activities since 1980 and was in constant touch with gangsters since then.

"Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a plumber by profession and believed to be the financier of arrested KTF chief Jagtar Singh Tara. Nijjar was introduced in 2011 to Tara by US-based terrorist Gurnek Singh a.k.a. Neka. Nijjar visited Pakistan in April 2012 for 15 days where he was trained by Tara in handling arms and making IEDs.