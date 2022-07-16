NIRF Rankings-2022: LPU bags 47th position among Universities in India

Jalandhar: India’s Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the ‘National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022’, today, in New Delhi where Lovely Professional University (LPU) got 47th in rank among all government and private universities in India.
It had jumped 15 positions from last year's ranking which is one the highest improvement in ranking made by any institution in India.
LPU’s School of Architecture is ranked among the top 12; of Law among the top 19; Pharmacy among the top 19; Management in the top 34; and Engineering in the top 51 institutions in India.
This NIRF score is a reflection of where the institution is standing vis-a-vis other institutions in a similar category.
This year NIRF Rankings 2022 are for eleven different categories such as Overall; University; Management; College; Pharmacy; Medical; Engineering; Architecture; Law; Research Institutions; and, Dental.
The participating universities are selected based on the quality of work in: “Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR); Research and Professional Practice (RP); Graduation Outcomes (GO); Outreach and Inclusivity (OI); and, Peer Perception (PR). As such, NIRF India ranks 2022 are based on India-centric parameters.