NIRF rankings do not determine funding of universities: UGC Chairman

New Delhi: Although the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is used as a preferred indicator to assess the performance of an educational institution, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar asserted that the rankings solely do not determine funding or other regulatory aspects of a university.

Talking to IANS, Professor Kumar said: “The UGC has created NIRF rankings as an eligibility criterion for many of the UGC’s schemes, including the recently launched Regulations on Deemed to be University. However, it is not the only pathway for being eligible for various schemes of the UGC; it is one of the many.”

After the Education Ministry launched the NIRF in 2016, the indicators are used by students, parents, and even the staff to evaluate the overall performance of a university or college.

“It is important to note that rankings are one of the aspects of evaluating the quality and performance of the institution, but they do not determine funding or other regulatory aspects,” the UGC chairman said.

Meanwhile, some of the universities and colleges have been constantly showing poor ranking in NIRF for the last few years.