Nirmala Sitharaman stresses on importance of financial inclusion for all

Kohima: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that to protect people in the bottom layer of the economy, financial inclusion of all is one of the priority missions of the Central government.

Inaugurating an Axis Bank branch in Mon district of Nagaland, the Finance Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi very strongly takes up to ensuring the inclusion of all strata of the society through various schemes.

Rajya Sabha members from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak, several Nagaland Ministers, senior officials, and Axis Bank Vice President Vishal Shah were present at the bank branch opening function.

She stated that financial inclusion provides people access to credit without much security which is very crucial for most people in the bottom layer of the economy who often fall prey to middlemen who charge exorbitant interest rates.

The Union minister, who is on a three-day visit to Nagaland, has also stressed the importance of connectivity -- both physical and digital connectivity to ensure access to facilities and security.