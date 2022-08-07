NITI Aayog: CMs of non-BJP ruled states ask Centre not to force its decisions

New Delhi: Chief ministers of some non-BJP ruled states on Sunday asked the Centre not to "force" its policies but to strengthen cooperative federalism and also sought a five-year extension for the compensation paid to states for revenue shortfall due to GST implementation.

Issues related to Minimum Support Price(MSP) of crops, support to states in dealing with natural disasters, crop insurance and Kisan credit cards, irrigation facilities, revision of royalty rates for minerals, the National Education Policy, etc were also raised by the chief ministers at the meeting of the NITI Aayog's Governing Council chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasised that the Centre should look into the demands of the state governments "more seriously", according to official sources.