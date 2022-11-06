NITI Aayog seeks clarity from Govt on Digi Yatra data privacy

The paper goes on to add that the "rules are set out presently under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data and Information) Rules, 2011 ('SPDI Rules').

"Given that the Digi Yatra Foundation, which operationalised the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem, is established under the Companies Act, 2013, it would amount to a 'body corporate' for the purposes of the SPDI Rules. Therefore, it would be necessary for Digi Yatra to comply with the SPDI rules."

The Digi Yatra Policy further states that facial biometrics data is deleted from the local airport's database 24 hours after the departure of the passenger's flight. NITI Aayog, however, seeks that the rules related to deletion of other information collected from the passengers, as well as any facial biometrics that are stored in other registries, must be clearly set out in Digi Yatra's policy.

The Digi Yatra Policy mentions that users may also be able to provide consent for value-added services at the airport, for which purpose, their data may be shared with other entities like cab operators and other commercial entities. On this, the government think tank has suggested that there must be specific care taken to ensure that such consent is meaningfully provided and is not bundled by default.