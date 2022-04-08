NITI Aayog to release State Energy and Climate Index on April 11

"The index can be used by the states and UTs to benchmark their performance against their peers, analyze the potential challenges to develop better policy mechanisms, and efficiently manage their energy resources," said a NITI Aayog official.

The State Energy and Climate Index (SECI) Round-1 aims to rank states and UTs on six parameters: (1) Discoms' Performance (2) Access, Affordability and Reliability of Energy (3) Clean Energy Initiatives (4) Energy Efficiency (5) Environmental Sustainability; and (6) New Initiatives. These parameters include a total of 27 indicators. Based on the outcome of SECI Round-1 scores, states and union territories have been categorized into three groups: 'Front Runners', 'Achievers', and 'Aspirants'.