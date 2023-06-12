Nitin Agarwal named new BSF chief

New Delhi: IPS officer Nitin Agarwal has been appointed as the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

A 1989 batch Kerala cadre officer, Agarwal has previously served as the Additional Director General, Operations, of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The BSF has been without a full-time chief since the retirement of Pankaj Singh on December 31, 2022. CRPF Director General Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen was holding additional charge as its chief. According to the information available, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Agarwal as the BSF chief on Sunday night.