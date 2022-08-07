Nitish Kumar skips Niti Aayog's meeting

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday skipped the crucial seventh governing council meeting of NITI Aayog.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and chief ministers of all states were invited. Sources say Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting as he recently recovered from Covid infection.

Of late, the gap between BJP and JD(U) seems to be widening. Sources say Nitish Kumar is not happy with the BJP's Prawas programme in 200 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.