Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 8th time

Patna: JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for a record eighth time in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the RJD to form a Mahagathbandhan’ government.

Kumar was sworn in besides RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is likely to be designated as his deputy. A notification is likely to be issued tonight, naming him as the deputy chief minister.

Other cabinet ministers will be sworn in later once the three main alliance partners -- the JD(U), RJD and Congress -- decide on the number of berths and the legislators who will be made ministers.