Nitish leaves ally BJP in the cold, stakes claim as head of Mahagathbandhan

Patna: Nitish Kumar, once seen as a potential rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, broke ranks with the BJP-led NDA coalition Tuesday to stake claim as head of the rival 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) to be chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time.

Kumar, 71, who earlier in the day submitted his resignation as the chief minister heading the NDA coalition, said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan who will decide when the oath-taking can take place.

The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.

Besides upsetting political calculations, the move is seen as significant as it diminishes the clout of the BJP in a key state in the Hindi-speaking heartland from where most of its legislators come ahead of the 2024 general elections, which pundits expect it to otherwise win.

Kumar told newspersons outside the Raj Bhavan, It was decided at the party meeting that we quit the NDA. I have, therefore, resigned as the NDA's Chief Minister.