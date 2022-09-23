Nitish tried to fulfil prime ministerial ambitions, backstabbed BJP: Amit Shah

Widely regarded as the BJP’s principal strategist, Shah arrived in Bihar on his first trip since the party was robbed of power in the upheaval last month.

He, however, refrained from joining issue with the contention of Kumar’s JD(U) that the BJP had tried to break the party.

The number of seats won by Kumar’s party in 2020 assembly polls was nearly half of our tally. BJP showed magnanimity (‘badappan’) in backing him as the CM in keeping with its earlier promise. But, with the LokSabha polls nearing, his prime ministerial ambitions got the better of him and he backstabbed us, alleged Shah.