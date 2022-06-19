No Agnipath rollback, Govt says concessions not a reaction to protest

New Delhi: As the protests and agitations against the Agnipath recruitment scheme continue in several parts of the country, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, on Sunday clarified the scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback.

Lt Gen Puri was addressing a Joint military briefing on Agnipath recruitment scheme with Air Marshal S.K. Jha, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and LG C. Bansi Ponnappa.

Lt Gen Puri said that this reform was long pending. "We want to bring youthfulness and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawans are in their 30s and officers are getting command much later than in the past", said Lt Gen Puri while addressing media on Agnipath scheme.