No atonement for sons who don't take care of parents: Karnataka HC

The ruling was given by a bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit on a petition by two brothers, Gopal and Mahesh who pleaded before the court that they won’t be able to pay Rs 10,000 each as maintenance amount for their mother's care.

The brothers claimed that they were ready to take care of their mother and she is being compelled to live at her daughters' place presently.

The bench mentioned the Vedas and Upanishads and stated that it is the duty of the children to take care of their mother.

"During old age, the mother should be looked after by the son. It is preached in Taittiriya Upanishad that parents, teachers and guests are like gods. There is no atonement for those who do not take care of their parents. Before worshiping god, parents, teachers and guests must be respected.

"But, today’s generation is failing to take care of their parents. It is not a good development that such numbers are rising," the bench said.