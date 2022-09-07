No bonded labourers exist in country: Supreme Court

New Delhi: A racket is being operated under the “pretext” of forced labour, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, claiming that there are no bonded labourers in the nation.

In response to a petition filed on behalf of a worker who was allegedly repeatedly raped by a friend of a brick kiln contractor in Jammu’s RS Pura neighbourhood, late social activist Swami Agnivesh made the statement.

“Do you know who are bonded labourers? They are not bonded. They take the money and come there and are engaged by brick kilns. They come from backward areas. They take the money and eat the money and then resign. This is a racket in the country. These labourers only take advantage of this bonded labourer thing,” the bench observed.