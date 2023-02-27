'No business to take law in your hands': SC tells Defence Ministry on payment of OROP arrears

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Defence Ministry over its January 20 communication in connection with the payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) in instalments to the eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising justices P.S. Narasimha and JB Pardiwala told Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataraman: "Here, you are not fighting a war. Here, you are fighting a battle under the rule of law, you better set your house in order. This is not the way for the Ministry of Defence to go about it."

Venkataraman, representing the Ministry of Defence, submitted: "Eight lakh pensioners, one tranche of Rs 2,500 crore has already been credited and we have given undertaking that for family... it will be before March 31... balance, we are paying.....we are not saying that we are not paying."