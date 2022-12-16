‘No case is too small for Supreme Court or too big..’: SC vs Centre war of words

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has minced no words in criticising the judiciary on several issues at various platforms, and the judiciary has also shot back at Central government -- be it long delay in the appointment of judges or underscoring that no case is too big or too small for the Supreme Court as it has to answer the cry of liberty of the citizens.

Recently, Rijiju said in Parliament that the Supreme Court should not be hearing bail pleas and frivolous PILs amid the soaring pendency of cases.