‘No case is too small for Supreme Court or too big..’: SC vs Centre war of words

New Delhi, Dec 16: The friction points between the Central government and the Supreme Court is rolling beyond the row over the delay in the appointment of judges.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has minced no words in criticising the judiciary on several issues at various platforms, and the judiciary has also shot back at Central government -- be it long delay in the appointment of judges or underscoring that no case is too big or too small for the Supreme Court as it has to answer the cry of liberty of the citizens.
Recently, Rijiju said in Parliament that the Supreme Court should not be hearing bail pleas and frivolous PILs amid the soaring pendency of cases.
In what appears an indirect response to the minister’s criticism, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday said it is the duty of the apex court to interfere in matters of violation of personal liberty, and judges burn the midnight oil for it.
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the Law Minister appealed to the apex court to take up those cases which are relevant and appropriate, and further added that if the Supreme Court starts hearing bail applications and all frivolous PILs, it will add extra burden on it as a constitutional court.