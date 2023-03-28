No change in number of constituencies in Assam after delimitation: CEC

Guwahati: The 126 assembly and 14 parliamentary seats in Assam will remain the same following the process of redrawing the boundaries of the constituencies, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

The CEC added, “In connection with the ongoing delimitation exercise, we held discussions with political parties and other organisations in the last two days. We also met around 60 civil groups and organisations. In the delimitation exercise, we will do our best to take into account all of the political parties’ and organisations’ suggestions.”

Rajiv Kumar said that they had decided to hold a discussion with the stakeholders before the publication of the draft of the delimitation exercise.