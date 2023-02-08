No coal shortage in country, says Centre

Joshi also said that Coal India Ltd, the largest supplier in the country, has dispatched 572.25 million tonnes of dry fuel in the current fiscal (April-January, 2023), achieving a growth of 5.5 per cent over the corresponding period of last year.

The all-India coal production in 2021-2022 was 778.19 million tonnes in comparison to 716.08 million tonnes in 2020-2021, he added.