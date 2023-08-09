No-confidence motion brought to create a delusion: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

“The Prime Minister has given new hope to the poor of this country. Nowhere in this country is there a whiff of no-confidence. There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country. People have complete faith in the PM. This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion.... This no-confidence motion is politically motivated," Amit Shah said while participating in the debate on No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah further said that after independence, it is the only PM Modi led-government which has won the trust of the most people in the country and added that PM Modi is the most popular leader who works tirelessly for the welfare of people.