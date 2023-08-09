No confidence motion discussion | PM Narendra Modi doesn't represent one colour: Farooq Abdullah

He also said that the NDA government has failed to bring any Kashmiri Pandit back to the valley. Meanwhile in another interesting incident in Lok Sabha seen during the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, recited the Hanuman Chalisa in the House. Abdullah, while participating in the discussion on the no-confidence motion, said that PM did not just represent one colour, and instead, represented all of India. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were proud to be part of India.

"But this nation has a responsibility not only to Hindus but to Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and everybody who lives in India. The Prime Minister doesn't represent only one colour, he represents India. He represents 1.4 billion people of India, let's not ignore that," he said.