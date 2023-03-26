No Constitutional provision for Muslim reservation, says Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Two days after the BJP government in Karnataka scrapped four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday defended the move, saying there is no provision in the Constitution to provide reservations on the basis of religion.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka’s Bidar, he slammed the Congress for providing reservation on the basis of religion in the state.

Shah said that the reservation for Muslims introduced by the previous Congress-led government in the state was not as per Constitution.

In its last Cabinet meeting before the polls, the Basavaraj Bommai government on Friday scrapped the four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims and distributed it to two dominant communities - Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.