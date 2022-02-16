No enmity with people of Pak, but against their rulers: Amarinder

Singh's PLC is fighting the February 20 polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the centre, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Before independence, about 40 per cent of the population of Patiala was Muslim and most of them migrated to Pakistan, Singh said as he recalled how he was honoured and felicitated in the neighbouring country during his visit there in 2004 as the Punjab chief minister.