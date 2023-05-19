No evident pattern of manipulative contribution to price rise: SC panel on Adani-Hindenburg row

The committee said Sebi has also found that some entities have taken short positions prior to the publication of the Hindenburg report and have profited from squaring off their positions after the price crashed upon publication of the report.

The committee noted that it was submitted by Sebi that while the price of shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) rose, no evident pattern of manipulative contribution to price rise could be attributed to any single entity or group of connected entities. The committee said it is apparent that Sebi was actively engaged with developments and price movements in the market.