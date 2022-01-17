No forcible vaccination: Centre to SC on COVID vax for disabled persons

It further added that the government has not issued any SOPs, which require persons with disabilities to carry vaccination certificates mandatory for any purpose.

The Centre's response came on a plea by an NGO Evara Foundation seeking door-to-door, priority Covid-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities. The Centre emphasised that the directions and guidelines by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, do not envisage any forcible vaccination without obtaining consent of the concerned individual.

The government reiterated its stand on the use of face masks or face covers, and added the Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan policy, door-to-door vaccination of eligible beneficiaries, which includes persons with disabilities, will increase its reach further.

The plea had contended that persons with disabilities are at a greater risk of contracting Covid-19 due to difficulties faced by them.