No foreign entity has any locus standi: Govt on US religious freedom report

New Delhi: No foreign entity or government has any locus standi to comment on the fundamental rights of Indian citizens, the government said on Thursday, rejecting a report by the US state department on the alleged curtailment of religious freedom in India.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on the International Religious Freedom Report, 2021, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said it reflected a lack of understanding of India, its constitutional framework, plurality and democratic ethos.

Days after the report was released, the Ministry of External Affairs on June 3 trashed the criticism against India and instead expressed concerns over racially motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence in the US.

In his comments, Muraleedharan also said that the government is “fully committed” to the rights of Indian citizens enshrined in the Constitution and the laws.