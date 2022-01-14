No foul play, chopper carrying CDS crashed due to entry into clouds: Inquiry report

The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident.



The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley, which led to spatial disorientation of the pilot.



"Based on its findings, the Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed," the IAF said.



General Rawat was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Nilgiri Hills to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.