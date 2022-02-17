No immediate plan to evacuate Indians from Ukraine: Govt

New Delhi: India does not have any immediate plan to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine and its focus has been on ensuring their safety rather than on anything "larger", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that India has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the Ukraine crisis through sustained diplomatic dialogue.
He said the Indian embassy in Kyiv has been in touch with the Indian students in Ukraine and that it continued to monitor the situation on the ground.
The embassy on Tuesday advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the "uncertainties of the current situation". It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.
"Our focus is and remains on Indian citizens, Indian students, Indian nationals rather than anything larger than that and in terms of what we need to do to ensure that they are safe," Bagchi said.