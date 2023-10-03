No interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu, SC to hear plea on Oct 9

In the meantime, the bench asked the state government to place before it compilation of all documents filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, said that enquiry against Naidu could not have been conducted without getting sanction from the Governor of the state.

He contended that Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which disables police from conducting any enquiry or investigation against a public servant except with prior approval, was introduced to prevent abuse of the criminal procedure.