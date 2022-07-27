No KP resigned from job after attacks: Government

New Delhi, July 26: No Kashmiri Pandit (KP) working under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) has resigned in protest against the killings of fellow community members in Kashmir, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Rai said that a total of 5502 KPs had been provided government jobs in different departments of the J&K administration in Kashmir under the PMDP.
“As per the information provided by the J&K government, no KP working under the Prime Minister's Development Package has resigned in protest against the killing of a KP in Kashmir,” Rai said replying to a written question.
The Minister of State for Home said that the government had approved the construction of 6000 transit accommodations for the Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different departments of the J&K government in Kashmir.
Rai last week said that 118 civilians, including five KPs and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
He had also said that no KP migrated from Kashmir since August 2019.