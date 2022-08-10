‘No leniency be shown to those convicted for offences under NDPS’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, are a “menace” to society and no leniency should be shown to those convicted under it.

The apex court, which upheld the conviction of a woman for the offences under the Act, reduced the sentence to 12 years rigorous imprisonment while considering her old age and that she was a poor and illiterate lady, “completely unaware” of the consequences.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the woman who had challenged the February 2018 judgement of the Chhattisgarh High Court which had upheld her conviction and 15 years jail term for the offence under the NDPS Act.