No member of Bar can go on strike or abstain from court work: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that no member of the Bar can go on strike or abstain from court work and asked all the high courts to constitute a grievance redressal committee headed by the Chief Justice and other stakeholders to avoid lawyers' frequent strikes.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said: "We once again reiterate that no member of the Bar can go on strike and/or abstain himself from court working. Time and again, this court has emphasised and criticised the advocates going on strike and abstaining them from work."

The bench said that if the member of the Bar has any genuine grievance or the difficulty being faced because of the procedural changes in filing/listing of the matters and/or any genuine grievance pertaining to misbehave of any member of the lower judiciary, they can very well make a representation. It said it is appropriate that their genuine grievances are considered by some forum so that such strikes can be avoided and members of the Bar who might have genuine grievances like above may ventilate their grievances.

"Therefore, we request all the High Courts to constitute Grievance Redressal Committee in their respective High Courts which may be headed by the Chief Justice and such a grievance redressal committee be consisting of two other senior Judges, one each from service and one from the Bar to be nominated by the Chief Justice as well as the Advocate General, Chairman of the Bar Council of the State and President of the High Court Bar Association," it said.