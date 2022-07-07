No need to speculate: MEA on reports of India’s plan to hold G20-related meetings in J&K

New Delhi: Days after China and Pakistan voiced concerns over reports of India planning to hold events relating to G20 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that there is no need to speculate on the issue at this stage.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a large number of events will be held across India as part of its presidency of the grouping.

“India will assume the presidency of G20 from December 2022. Apart from the summit next year, a large number of G20 events at different levels will be organised across the country during our presidency,” Bagchi said.