'No normalcy in relations with China until borders not peaceful'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that China tried to coerce India in 2020 during the Galwan stand-off by violating agreements, so unless there was peace on the borders, there cannot be normalcy in bilateral relations.

While addressing a press conference on the occasion of highlighting the achievements of the NDA government's nine years in office, the Minister said that there were challenges of cross-border terrorism when it comes to bilateral relations with Pakistan, which India has never tolerated.

He said that India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives.

Jaishankar added that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism.