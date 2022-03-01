No party formed govt for 2 consecutive terms in 30 years | ‘BJP to break trend in UP’

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had with 'laachaaree' (helplessness) had said that of the 100 paise which is sent from Delhi, hardly 15 paise reaches the beneficiary, Singh said.

However, in the BJP government, the benefits of schemes are reaching beneficiaries without any corruption, he said.

Praising the foreign policy of the Narendra Modi government, Singh said that the Centre has kept the head of the country high in the world.

"Earlier, the world did not seriously listen to India, but now the world is listening to what India is saying. We will not allow India's head to bow down," he said.